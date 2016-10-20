A ritual after 12 years in Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board has made elaborate arrangements for the Ashtabandhakalasom to be held at the Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple at Sabarimala, after a gap of 12 years, on Thursday.

Chief priests (Tantris) Kandararu Rajeevararu and Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu will perform the rituals at the Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple respectively between 4.40 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday. The two Tantris performed purification rituals (shudhi kriya) at the temples on Wednesday as a prelude to Ashtabandhakalasom. Ashtabandhakalasom will begin immediately after Ashtadravya Ganapati homom on Thursday morning.

No Neyyabhishekom

The Tantri said there would be no Neyyabhishekom at the Ayyappa temple on Thursday and Friday and the temple would be closed after the five-day rituals on Friday evening.

The temple will be reopened on October 28 afternoon for the annual Chithira Aattavisheshom celebrations to be held on October 29. There would not be any Neyyabhishekom on October 29 too.