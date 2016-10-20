Kerala

A ritual after 12 years in Sabarimala

Chief priests Kandararu Rajeevararu and Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu performing the Kalasapuja at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Wednesday, preparatory to the Ashtabandhakalasom to be held on Thursday.

Chief priests Kandararu Rajeevararu and Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu performing the Kalasapuja at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Wednesday, preparatory to the Ashtabandhakalasom to be held on Thursday.  

Arrangements in place for Ashtabandhakalasom

The Travancore Devaswom Board has made elaborate arrangements for the Ashtabandhakalasom to be held at the Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple at Sabarimala, after a gap of 12 years, on Thursday.

Chief priests (Tantris) Kandararu Rajeevararu and Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu will perform the rituals at the Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple respectively between 4.40 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday. The two Tantris performed purification rituals (shudhi kriya) at the temples on Wednesday as a prelude to Ashtabandhakalasom. Ashtabandhakalasom will begin immediately after Ashtadravya Ganapati homom on Thursday morning.

No Neyyabhishekom

The Tantri said there would be no Neyyabhishekom at the Ayyappa temple on Thursday and Friday and the temple would be closed after the five-day rituals on Friday evening.

The temple will be reopened on October 28 afternoon for the annual Chithira Aattavisheshom celebrations to be held on October 29. There would not be any Neyyabhishekom on October 29 too.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 4:28:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/A-ritual-after-12-years-in-Sabarimala/article16076619.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY