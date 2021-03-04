9,977 receive COVID-19 vaccine dose in district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 March 2021 01:01 IST

In all, 9,977 people received the COVID-19 vaccination in the district on Wednesday, the district administration said.

Senior citizens, COVID-19 frontline workers and officials on Assembly election duty are being inoculated at this stage.

The exercise was carried out at 41 venues in the district.

As many as 6,533 senior citizens were inoculated, the district administration said. A total of 1,032 frontline workers were administered the Phase 1 vaccination while 68 workers received the second dose.

At the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, the main vaccination centre, 1,598 people were inoculated as part of a mega drive.

This included 1,592 election officials and six health workers.

A total of 962 people received the vaccination at the mega drive at the Vikas Bhavan.

District Collector Navjot Khosa visited the vaccination centres and reviewed the arrangements.