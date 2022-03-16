996 test positive, 1,444 recover

Active COVID-19 cases fall at a fast pace

The State logged 966 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, when 25,946 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The active case pool continues to decline and as on Wednesday, there are 7,536 patients with COVID-19 (active cases) in the State . A total of 1,444 were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 9.6% of the active cases are currently hospitalised

Hospitalisations due to COVID-19 are declining at a good pace. On Wednesday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe infection to hospitals was just 781. New hospital admissions on the day was 108.

On Wednesday, the State declared 12 COVID deaths, of which 5 occurred within the last 24 hours and 7 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 38 pending deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 67,008. Of these, 31, 301 (46.7 %) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,24,066 cases.

Among tje districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 200 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram 130, Kollam 102, Kottayam 102, Thrissur 74, Kozhikode 71, Idukki 67, Pathanamthitta 65, Alappuzha 34, Kannur 34, Malappuram 34, Palakkad 23, Wayanad 21 and Kasaragod 9.