9,941 schools to get hi-tech labs in Kerala

As many as 9,941 lower primary and upper primary schools in the State will be equipped with hi-tech labs by September under a project taken up by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE).

Over 80% of the KIIFB-funded project has been completed and KITE has made arrangements to supply the equipment to all schools by September, a press note quoting K. Anvar Sadath, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of KITE, said.

The KIIFB-funded initiative is a continuation of a project under which 45,000 classrooms from Class 8 to 12 were made hi-tech, under the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission of the State government.

A total of 55,086 laptops and USB speakers along with 23,170 multimedia projectors would be deployed to the primary schools in the first phase. Out of these, KITE has distributed 37,842 laptops, 32,225 USB speakers and13,513 projectors.

Five-year warranty

All equipment provided as part of the project carry a five-year onsite warranty and insurance coverage. KITE has already set-up a call centre and web portal for complaint management.

Malappuram district tops the list with the highest number of equipment deployed to schools, followed by Palakkad and Kozhikode districts.