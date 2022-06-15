99.26% pass in SSLC examinations

44,363 students secure A+ all subjects

Teachers and students of Moyans School in Palakkad celebrating 100% pass result in SSLC examination on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

44,363 students secure A+ all subjects

The shadow cast by COVID-19 notwithstanding, the pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations this year remained above 99% for the second consecutive year.

As much as 99.26% of the students who wrote the SSLC exams became eligible for higher studies. This is 0.21 percentage point lower than the record 99.47% last year.

The number of students who secured A+ in all subjects was 44,363. The number dropped by almost one-third from last year when it was 1,25,509.

No grace marks were allowed this year, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, who announced the results on Wednesday, said.

Of the 4,26,469 candidates who appeared for the examinations, 4,23,303 became eligible for higher studies. The number of candidates who took the exams in the private category was 409. Of them, 301 became eligible for higher studies.

Gulf region

In the Gulf region, of the 571 students who appeared for the exams, 561 became eligible for higher education – a pass percentage of 98.25. Four of the nine centres registered 100% pass. In Lakshadweep, of the 882 students who appeared for the exams, 785 qualified for higher education – a pass percentage of 89.

The number of government schools where all candidates became eligible for higher studies was 760, down from 791 last year. The number was 942 for aided schools. It was 987 last year. There were 432 unaided schools where all candidates became eligible for higher studies, same as last year.

THSLC examinations

In the THSLC exams, of the 2,927 students who sat for the examination, 2,912 became eligible for higher studies, with 112 securing A+ in all subjects.

In the SSLC (Hearing Impaired) exams, all 254 students who appeared for the examination qualified for higher studies.

In the THSLC (Hearing Impaired) exams, of the 17 students who sat for the exam from two schools, all qualified for higher studies.

Sixty-one of the 68 students who appeared for the AHSLC exams held at Kerala Kalamandalam Art Higher Secondary School, Cheruthuruthy, qualified for higher studies.

Students can submit applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer scripts online from July 16 to 21. The SAY (Save a Year) exams for regular candidates will be held in July. Candidates can register for a maximum of three subjects in the examinations.

Plus One seats

About the availability of Plus One seats for the 3,652 more students who became eligible for higher education this year as compared to last year, Mr. Sivankutty said all students would get the opportunity to continue their education. A total of 3,61,000 Plus One higher secondary were available.

The number of vocational higher secondary seats was 33,000, that in industrial training institutes 64,000, and in polytechnics 9,000, taking the total number of seats to 4,67,000. A seat increase would be considered only if this number became inadequate. The prospectus and notification for Plus One admission would be published in a week.

Referring to the drop in the number of students who had got A+ grade, the Minister said this was not deliberate and consistent with the numbers in the previous years except last year when focus area and double the number of questions had been provided to students for the exams held against the backdrop of COVID-19.

There was no need for a controversy regarding this, he said. This year, the question paper pattern had been changed by the General Education Department.

New admissions

Mr. Sivankutty said the number of students who had taken admission to State schools as per data collected on the sixth working day this academic year would be published in a week.

The Plus Two higher secondary examination results would be announced on June 21, he said.