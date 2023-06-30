99.07% secure Plus One allotment in main phase

June 30, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The third and last allotment in the main phase allotment for Plus One higher secondary single-window admission was published by the General Education Department on Friday.

As many as 2,99,309 students have got allotment in the three allotments so far. In the third allotment alone, 80,694 students got fresh allotment, while 51,385 secured higher option.

The percentage of allotment was 99.07%. The maximum number of fresh allotments was in Malappuram—15,431. Kozhikode was next with 9,357 allotments, Kannur with 8,491, and Thrissur with 6,919 new allotments.

Malappuram also had the most number of students securing higher option—9,671. Kannur followed with 6,376 students getting higher option, and Kozhikode with 6,237.

Vacant seats

Of the total 3,02,108 seats seats available after inclusive education readjusting, 2,769 seats remained vacant. The highest number of vacant seats is in Pathanamthitta—543. Kasaragod followed with 485 seats, Kannur with 410, and Ernakulam with 332. Only one vacant seat was left in Kozhikode, and four in Malappuram (47,424 seats have been allotted). Nineteen vacant seats were left in Thiruvananthapuram, 117 in Thrissur, and 155 in Palakkad.

The number of vacant seats in the general category is 2,644, while it is 37 in the Ezhava/Thiyya category. Eighteen seats are vacant in the Muslim category, two in the Latin Catholic category, seven in Christian OBC, and 13 in Hindu OBC category.

Thirty-three Scheduled Caste seats, 24 Scheduled Tribe seats, and 11 in the economically weaker sections (EWS) category are also vacant. The vacant seats will be considered for supplementary allotment.

Admission

Admission as per the third allotment will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continue on July 3 and 4 (till 4 p.m.). Admission details can be checked on www.hscap.kerala.gov.in using Candidate Login-SWS through the ‘Third Allotment Results’ link.

If students who had taken temporary admission in the first and second allotment have not got higher options in this allotment, they need not produce new allotment letters.

Since no higher options will be viable ahead, all students who have got allotment should remit the fee and take permanent admission. Those who have got allotment but still fail to take admission will not be considered for the supplementary allotments ahead.

Students who were unable to apply for admission till now can submit fresh applications for supplementary allotment. Those who had given wrong details during the main allotment phase or had not given final confirmation and were thus not considered for allotment can also apply for supplementary allotment.

Those who had applied in the main phase but did not get allotment can renew their applications to be considered for vacant seats for supplementary allotments. Students who had secured allotment in the main phase but were denied admission owing to inclusion of wrong details in their application can correct the errors and submit the application anew.

Vacancies and notification for the upcoming allotments will be published after the main admission phase concludes.

