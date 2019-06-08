₹98.66 crore fall in Sabarimala revenue

A report on the finances of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) submitted by the Devaswom accounts officer has pointed out a shortfall of ₹98,66,48,470 in the revenue collection at Sabarimala during the previous Mandalam-Makaravilakku season.

The report says that the unfortunate developments following the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age group to Sabarimala was what ultimately led to the revenue loss, though Nipah virus threat and August floods too contributed to the dip in revenue.

The report suggests certain measures to tide over the financial crunch.

As per the report, of the 1,250 temples under the TDB, only 60 have been getting sufficient revenue that could make them self-sustainable. The sustenance of the remaining 1,190 temples are heavily dependent on the revenue collection at Sabarimala, says the report.

The report suggests imposing moratorium on new construction works, except that related to the sanctum sanctorum and other important works sanctioned by the board, for the next one-year period.

The report suggests that the TDB may seek a justifiable revision of the annual grant to the board from the existing ₹80 lakh.

As per Section 25 of the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religious Act, 1950, the government has to provide an annual grant worth ₹40 lakh to the TDB. However, this was revised through a Government Order of December 16, 2003, to ₹80 lakh.

The revision of the grant after a gap of 50 years was not at all justifiable and the board may request the government for a proportionate revision of the grant, says the report.