98.13% pass in SSLC exam in Wayanad

KALPETTA

15 July 2021 01:03 IST

Wayanad district secured a pass percentage of 98.13 in the SSLC exam, with 46 schools achieving the honour of having all students passed in this academic year as against of 95.04% in 2020-21 academic year.

K.V. Leela, Deputy Director of Education, Wayanad, told The Hindu that 46 of the 90 schools in the Wayanad education district secured 100% pass, including 30 government schools, 11 aided schools and five unaided schools.

All five Model Residential Schools for tribal children in the district achieved the same success.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 11,737 students appeared for the examination, and 11,518 qualified for higher studies, Ms. Leela said, adding that 2,566 children among them secured A Plus in all subjects.