98,084 more children vaccinated

04 January 2022 19:51 IST

Kerala vaccinated 98,084 children in the 15-18 age group against COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second day of a special vaccination drive for children.

Thrissur district came on top, administering the vaccine to 16,625 children, followed by Kannur 16,475, and Palakkad 11,098.

The State has thus administered the first dose of Covaxin to a total of 1,36,767 children. The State has opened a total of 949 vaccination sites for children and 696 sites for those above 18 years.

So far, 98.6% of the eligible population (above 18 years) in the State have been delivered the first dose, while 80% of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated.

As part of the special vaccination drive for children, vaccination sites will be open on all days of the week, except Wednesdays, at the district/ General/ Taluk hospitals and community health centres.

Children can be vaccinated at primary/ family health centres on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays also.