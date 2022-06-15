98.07% pass in SSLC exam in Wayanad

Model Residential Schools for tribal children secures 100% pass

Wayanad district has secured a pass percentage of 98.07 in the SSLC exam with 51 schools achieving the honour of having all students passed in this academic year.

Education department sources said that 51 of the 90 high schools in the Wayanad education district secured 100% pass, including 29 government schools, 16 aided schools and six unaided schools.

The Five Model Residential Schools for tribal children in the district also secured 100% pass in the exam.

As many as 12,181 students appeared for the examination and 11,946 qualified for higher studies, sources said adding that 830 children among them secured A Plus in all subjects.