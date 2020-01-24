Kerala

97% coverage in Pulse Polio drive

24.5 lakh children under five given oral drops

Kerala attained an overall coverage of 97% in the Pulse Polio drive conducted last Sunday, when 24.5 lakh children under the age of five were administered oral polio vaccine, as part of a national strategy.

The final figure of 97% was arrived at by the Health department after the mop-up rounds were completed.

In Malappuram

The department considered it a major achievement that it could attain a coverage of 91% in Malappuram district where vaccine hesitancy has always been an issue affecting immunisation cover.

After Sunday, health workers visited houses on two consecutive days with the vaccine to administer it to children who had missed it.

The Pulse Polio coverage (in %) achieved in districts are as follows: Thiruvananthapuram (104), Kollam (99), Pathanamthitta (94), Alappuzha (95), Kottayam (94), Idukki (103), Ernakulam (103), Thrissur (101), Palakkad (99), Malappuram (91), Kozhikode (95), Wayanad (99), Kannur (96), and Kasaragod (94).

Comments
