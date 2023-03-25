96,792 found employment through job fairs, says Minister

March 25, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The job fairs being conducted under the aegis of the Department of Labour have helped 96,792 jobseekers find employment, General Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty said here on Saturday. The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Niyukti 2023’, a state-level job fair being organised by the department at the Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery.

The State government and the National Employment Services department have joined hands to help educated unemployed persons find employment. The job fairs are part of this effort, the Minister said. The job fairs, which bring job providers and seekers on the same stage, have resulted in the State Labour department becoming the largest employment facilitator in the private sector, the Minister was cited as saying in a communication here from the Public Relations department.

The department has helped organise job fairs without middlemen and without charging fees from the jobseekers and job providers. These job fairs have helped find employment for 75,116 persons in the government and quasi government sectors. A total of 15,436 permanent jobs and 59,680 temporary jobs have been made available through these job fairs.

‘Dhanus’ programme

Eleven Employability Centres have been established across Kerala to improve the skills of the educated. Career Development Centres have been opened in rural areas to help young people find suitable jobs. There have also been 41 placement drives, which resulted in 1,106 persons finding jobs. The ‘Dhanus’ programme, organised in Kozhikode district, has helped students find educational opportunities in foreign countries, including in reputed universities. The programme will be repeated in other districts too, the minister said.

Minister for industries P. Rajeeve praised the labour department for organising job fairs and for equipping the educated with the required skills and helping them find suitable employment. The government targets generating 20 lakh jobs. The Department of Industries’ campaign to launch new MSMEs will also help generate employment, he added.

Entrepreneurial push

He reiterated that the government was now contemplating establishing industrial parks in collaboration with educational institutions. He also said that more women entrepreneurs were coming forward to launch new enterprises.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas was the chief guest at the inauguration of the job fair and employment director Veena N. Madhvan was among those who spoke at the inauguration.