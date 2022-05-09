9,666 MSMEs to be established in Alappuzha

In a bid to generate more employment, the State government will take steps to establish 9,666 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Alappuzha district this year, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

He was inaugurating a multi-storey complex at the industrial estate at Punnapra here on Monday.

Mr. Rajeeve said that one lakh MSMEs would be established in the State this year. He said the government was trying to change the face of industrial parks in the State.

"The public sector is undergoing major changes. Finding a job is no more an arduous task. The State government is reaching out to job aspirants and entrepreneurs. Kerala has a large pool of educated homemakers. Their skills need to be utilised. Local self-government institutions should take lead in starting more enterprises within their respective limits," he said.

The newly launched industrial complex is expected to attract investments of around ₹15 crore and provide employment to 750 people in the initial phase.

The Minister also launched the construction work of a multi-purpose industrial promotion centre and Alappuzha district industrial centre.

