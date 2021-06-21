963 new cases in capital

Test positivity rate at 8.74%

The COVID-19 test positivity rate continued to be a decline in Thiruvananthapuram as it stood at 8.74% on Monday.

The caseload rose by 963 when 11,013 people were tested during the last 24 hours. While 1,705 people recovered from the illness, the number of active cases was 11,711. Seven health workers were among those who tested positive.

The death toll grew by 28 to reach 2,562 in the district. The latest set of deaths that have now been attributed to COVID-19 were reported between June 15 and 21.

As many as 45,756 are currently in quarantine in the district. These included 2,314 people who entered quarantine during the last 24 hours.