96% of people receive first dose of vaccine in Kannur

COVID-19 vaccination in Kannur district has made progress with 96.08% of the target population receiving the first dose of vaccine.

According to the Health department, 18.38 lakh people were vaccinated. Around 7.46 lakh people had received both doses of the vaccine (39.02%). Of those aged 18 to 44, over 2.14 lakh (22.64%) received two doses and 9.10 lakh (96.07%) received the first dose. Of the 45-59 age group, 2.48 lakh (47.18%) received two doses and 4.9 lakh (93.60%) received the first dose. Of those over 60 years, 2.83 lakh (64.62%) received two doses and 4.34 lakh (99.05%) received the first dose of vaccine.

The health officials said the first dose was administered to 99% of the target population in Kannur Corporation, 95.91% in municipalities, and 96.01% in panchayats. The vaccination drive, which started in the district on January 16 last, was implemented with the support of more than 450 doctors, 517 junior public health nurses, 385 health inspectors, 150 staff nurses, 150 nurses recruited through National Health Mission and 140 data entry operators. Thus, 1,792 health workers in the district volunteered for these activities. In addition, 1,976 Asha workers took part in activities, including transporting persons to the centres, the health department noted.

Reproductive and Child Health Officer B. Santosh coordinated and led the overall vaccine distribution activities under the supervision of District Medical Officer K. Narayana Nayak in the district.

Special arrangements were made at the district level for hearing complaints and resolving public queries. The day-to-day guidance of the District Disaster Management Authority, chaired by the District Collector, oversaw this activity.

More than 100 special camps were organised in the district.