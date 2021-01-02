9.6 lakh applications for electoral rolls revision

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 January 2021 01:10 IST

Final list to be published on January 20

A record 9.6 lakh applications were received till December 31 as part of updating the electoral rolls for the 2021 Assembly elections.

In all, 9,66,983 were received after the draft electoral rolls were published on November 16, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena said.

This included applications for inclusion of names in the rolls, applications from NRIs, applications for making corrections, and for change of address within the same constituency.

As many as 1,09,093 applications were received for deletion of names from the rolls. The applications will be processed by January 15 and the final list will be published on January 20 with the approval of the Election Commission of India, Mr. Meena said. Members of the public can continue to apply for inclusion of names in the rolls. Applications received from January 1 will be processed after January 20. The supplementary list will be published ten days before the withdrawal of nominations for the elections.

The CEO and the District Collectors had organised a massive campaign to encourage people in the eligible age group to apply for inclusion in the voters list.