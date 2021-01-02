9.6 lakh applications for electoral rolls revision

A record 9.6 lakh applications were received till December 31 as part of updating the electoral rolls for the 2021 Assembly elections.
In all, 9,66,983 were received after the draft electoral rolls were published on November 16, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena said.
This included applications for inclusion of names in the rolls, applications from NRIs, applications for making corrections, and for change of address within the same constituency.
As many as 1,09,093 applications were received for deletion of names from the rolls. The applications will be processed by January 15 and the final list will be published on January 20 with the approval of the Election Commission of India, Mr. Meena said. Members of the public can continue to apply for inclusion of names in the rolls. Applications received from January 1 will be processed after January 20. The supplementary list will be published ten days before the withdrawal of nominations for the elections.
The CEO and the District Collectors had organised a massive campaign to encourage people in the eligible age group to apply for inclusion in the voters list.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath