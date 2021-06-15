96 gelatin sticks seized from Konni

PATHANAMTHITTA

From an isolated property on the forest fringes during a patrolling

The police on Tuesday seized about 96 gelatin sticks from an isolated property along the forest fringes of Konni in the district.

The Konni police have lodged a case under Cr.PC 102 (seizing of any property suspected to be part of a crime). According to officials, the explosives were found in the property near Vayakkara around 9.30 a.m. during a special patrolling by the field staff of the Kokkathodu forest station, carried out in view of the recovery of explosives from Pathanapuram in the neighbouring district. The gelatin sticks were later handed over to the local police.

30-km distance

“The location from where the explosives were seized is about 30 km from Pathanapuram, but if one takes the forest route, the distance comes down by a good 10 km,” said an officer.

The police are yet to ascertain whether the incident has any connections with the Pathanapuram case. “Preliminary investigations suggest that these sticks were abandoned at least a month ago, probably by some quarry operators. The explosives have been shifted to a safe location and will be diffused with the court’s permission later,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigating whether any suspicious activities had taken place at the location during the past few weeks. Senior police officers were not available for comments despite multiple attempts.