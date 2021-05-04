959 new cases in Wayanad

KALPETTA

04 May 2021 23:01 IST

Wayanad district registered its biggest spike ever in COVID-19 cases when 959 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.

While 11 persons, who came from other States, were among those who were diagnosed with the disease, 250 people recovered on the day.

The test positivity rate in the district stood at 27.59 % on the day when 3,592 samples were tested.

Most parts of the district continues to remain as containment zones.

The district has so far reported 43,125 cases. Of them, 31,701 have recovered.

As many as 29,793 persons are undergoing treatment.