955 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 August 2021 21:29 IST

Test positivity rate at 9.6%

The district recorded 955 COVID-19 cases and 1,416 recoveries as the active case load slid to 9,697 on Thursday. Nonetheless, the district’s test positivity rate remained as high as 9.6%.

Among those newly-diagnosed with the disease, 908 cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection. Two health workers have also tested positive.

The district administration has currently placed 32,226 people in quarantine as part of the COVID-19 containment measures. The district’s death toll stood at 3,454 with its case fatality ratio remaining at 0.98. As many as 18 recent deaths were attributed to the disease on the day, according to official statistics.