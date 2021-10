THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 October 2021 00:39 IST

The district recorded 953 COVID-19 cases and 1,213 recoveries as the active caseload continued to fall to reach 10,847 on Sunday. The test positivity rate stood at 11.1%.

The district currently has 46,305 people who are undergoing quarantine. The COVID-19 death toll stood at 4,129, according to available statistics.

