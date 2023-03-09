ADVERTISEMENT

95 truckloads of Pongala bricks collected

March 09, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The city Corporation has collected 95 truckloads of bricks that were used to make makeshift hearths for the Attukal Pongala.

Steps are under way to collect the bricks left behind by devotees after offering Pongala and distribute them, Mayor Arya Rajendran said in a statement here on Thursday.

The bricks will be distributed for free to those included in the various housing projects of the government. Project guidelines will be examined and bricks distributed on priority basis to those more deserving.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Beneficiaries of housing projects in need of bricks have been asked to submit applications to the Mayor’s office. The last date is March 13 (by 5 p.m.).

Those in the extreme poverty category, Asraya beneficaries, widows/physically challenged, those with serious illness, and those bedridden will get priority.

Till date, 25 applications have been received.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US