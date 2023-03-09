HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

95 truckloads of Pongala bricks collected

March 09, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The city Corporation has collected 95 truckloads of bricks that were used to make makeshift hearths for the Attukal Pongala.

Steps are under way to collect the bricks left behind by devotees after offering Pongala and distribute them, Mayor Arya Rajendran said in a statement here on Thursday.

The bricks will be distributed for free to those included in the various housing projects of the government. Project guidelines will be examined and bricks distributed on priority basis to those more deserving.

Beneficiaries of housing projects in need of bricks have been asked to submit applications to the Mayor’s office. The last date is March 13 (by 5 p.m.).

Those in the extreme poverty category, Asraya beneficaries, widows/physically challenged, those with serious illness, and those bedridden will get priority.

Till date, 25 applications have been received.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.