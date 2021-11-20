949 new cases in capital

1,002 people recover, TPR at 12.7%

The district logged 949 COVID-19 cases and 1,002 recoveries on Saturday. The test positivity rate stood at 12.7%.

As on Saturday, 8,922 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in the district.

District Collector Navjot Khosa convened a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the district where it was decided to step up vaccination and achieve 100% vaccination.

Schools, old age homes, mental health centres, prisons and hostels will be closely monitored as part of tackling the pandemic. The meeting decided to carry out inspections, establish contact lists and ensure proper quarantine.

The meeting discussed the daily caseload and test positivity rate in the district and also the possibility of the formation of new clusters with the reopening of schools.

The meeting also decided to identify people who are yet to get their second dose and complete the vaccination process. Ms. Khosa also urged officials to ensure that COVID-19 protocols, masks and sanitisers and proper distancing, are being observed. Procedures for the issuance of death certificates of COVID-19 victims will be speeded up, the administration said.

Dr. Jose D'Cruz, the new District Medical Officer; Priya A. Nair, Deputy Collector (in-charge, Disaster Management), former DMO Dr. Shinu K. S., District Programme Manager Dr. Asha Vijayan and other health officials were present.