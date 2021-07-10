Kerala

949 new cases in capital

The district recorded 949 COVID-19 cases and 1,012 recoveries as the number of active cases slid marginally to 9,643 on Saturday. While 12,742 people were subjected to COVID-19 tests during the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate stood at 7.44%.

While 875 cases were attributed to contact transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the source of history is unknown in 73 cases. One health worker also tested positive for the infection.

The death toll grew to 2,989 with 21 more deaths being attributed to the disease. As many as 33,442 were placed in quarantine in the district as part of the COVID-19 management efforts.


