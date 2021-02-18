948 polling booths will be set up in Wayanad, says District Collector

KALPETTA

As many as 948 polling booths, including 372 auxiliary booths, would be set up in the district for the forthcoming Assembly elections, Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla has said. Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Ms. Abdulla, who is also the district electoral officer, said that the auxiliary booths would be set in those booths where the number of voters would exceed 1,000. Web casting facilities would be set up in all booths. Polling materials would be supplied at three centres in the district, including Mary Matha College at Mananthavady, St. Mary’s College, Sulthan Bathery, and SKMJ High School, Kalpetta, she said. The centres would also be used as counting centres after the election. Postal vote facilities would be provided to COVID-19 patients, multiple challenged persons and those above 80 years old, Ms. Abdulla said. They would have to submit applications to the election officers in 12- D form within five days of the declaration of the date of Assembly election, she said. According to the latest data, there are 6,07,068 voters in the three constituencies of the district.

