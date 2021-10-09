9,470 fresh COVID cases, 101 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram

09 October 2021 20:21 IST

Fresh infections, hospital admissions, serious cases show downward trend

As many as 9,470 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported across the State on Saturday, taking the active caseload to 1,13,132. The COVID death toll in Kerala rose to 26,173 with the addition of 101 deaths.

A total of 88,310 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The highest number of fresh cases were reported in Ernakulam district (1,337), followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,261) and Thrissur (930).

On Saturday, 927 positive cases were hospitalised and 12,881 COVID patients were discharged on testing negative. Authorities clamped down on 332 wards in 227 local bodies with a Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) of 10 and above.

Of the 101 deaths, 54 were from other States and 8,971 had picked up the infection through contact while the source of infection could not be ascertained in 397 cases. Forty-eight health workers were among those infected.

As many as 3,66,250 citizens are currently under surveillance of which 3,52,851 are under house or institutional quarantine and 13,399 in various hospitals.

An official press note issued here said 93.3% of citizens eligible for COVID vaccination in Kerala had received the first dose while 43.6% got both doses. With this, Kerala has become the State with highest vaccination per million (1,02,506).

Of the 9,470 fresh COVID cases reported on Saturday, 2,543 had received the first dose and 2,821 both doses while 2,551 were not vaccinated. The press note said the increase in the number of fresh cases had gone down by 26% over the last week. The number of hospitalisations and serious cases were also showing a downward trend, according to official figures.