945 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 August 2021 21:07 IST

The district recorded 945 COVID-19 cases and 1,174 recoveries as the number of active cases fell to 9,768. The test positivity rate stood at 7.4%.

Among the fresh cases, as many as 874 were attributed to local transmission of the infection. Two health workers were among those who tested positive.

Advertising

Advertising

The district administration has currently placed 33,765 people under quarantine. As many as 3,409 people have succumbed to the disease in the district.

District Collector Navjot Khosa declared a new micro-containment zone in Parandakuzhy colony area in Parandakuzhy ward in Pazhayakunnummel grama panchayat.