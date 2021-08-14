Kerala

945 new cases in capital

The district recorded 945 COVID-19 cases and 1,174 recoveries as the number of active cases fell to 9,768. The test positivity rate stood at 7.4%.

Among the fresh cases, as many as 874 were attributed to local transmission of the infection. Two health workers were among those who tested positive.

The district administration has currently placed 33,765 people under quarantine. As many as 3,409 people have succumbed to the disease in the district.

District Collector Navjot Khosa declared a new micro-containment zone in Parandakuzhy colony area in Parandakuzhy ward in Pazhayakunnummel grama panchayat.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2021 9:13:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/945-new-cases-in-capital/article35916088.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY