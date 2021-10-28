94,390 apply for Plus One supplementary allotment

Allotment list will be published on November 1

As many as 94,390 applications have been received for supplementary allotment to Plus One higher secondary courses in the State at the close of the application window on Thursday.

Of the applications received, 91,480 are from candidates who had applied for allotment in the main phase but did not get allotment, while 4,113 applications are new.

The maximum number of applications received was from Malappuram, the district with the most shortage of seats. Of the 20,562 applications received from the district, 20,069 were from those who had not got allotment in the main phase, while 708 were new.

As many as 11,061 applications had been received from Kozhikode, and 9,720 and 9,316 applications from Palakkad and Thrissur, respectively. In Kozhikode, 10,874 applicants were those who had not got allotment in the main phase.

There are more than 40,000 merit seats available for supplementary allotment. The allotment will be published on November 1.

The number of seats vacant after the allotment and the increase recently decided by the Cabinet will be considered for allowing school/combination transfers for students who have already taken admission.

Of the 55,157 seats available in the unaided sector, more than 34,000 are vacant. However, few students who have studied in government and aided schools tend to shift to unaided schools for Plus One.

The Cabinet on Wednesday had decided to increase the seats and shift batches with fewer number of students and allow temporary batches. This follows a taluk-wise study of the single-window admission process that reported seat shortage in 50 taluks and surplus in 27 of the 78 taluks.