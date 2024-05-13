941 out of 1,102 projects under AMRUT scheme completed in State

A total of 941 projects out of the 1,102 projects which were awarded to various agencies under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme have been completed in Kerala with the expenditure currently at 79.88% of the allocated amount. The scheme is being implemented in nine cities in the State across five sectors.

The State has submitted three State Annual Action Plans approved by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for a total outlay of ₹2,357.69 crore. A total of 1,111 projects were proposed to be implemented in the nine mission cities of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Thrissur, Guruvayur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Kannur. The projects are in the sectors of water supply, sewerage and septage management, stormwater drainage, urban transport, and greenspace and parks.

Kannur and Kozhikode tops the table with expenditures of 91.59% and 90.83%, while Kollam is in the lowest position in the expenditures table with 62.06%. Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has spent 72.41% of the fund allocations under the scheme and Kochi Corporation has spent 67.58%. Much progress has been made in projects related to construction of storm water drainage, with 85.83% of the ₹322.50 crore allocated for 536 projects being spent already.

Out of the ₹187.22 crore allocated for urban transport projects, only 67.72% has been spent, while 70.39% of the ₹315.61 crore allocated for sewerage and septage projects has been spent. As much as 82.28% of the ₹1,393.11 crore allocated for water supply projects have been spent.