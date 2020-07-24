94 local transmission cases in Ernakulam

SARS-CoV-2 infections through local transmission touched a new high in the district as it accounted for at least 94 out of the 100 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, as per official accounts. Take into account the five cases of untraced source of infection — one each from Choornikkara, Vengola and Kalamassery, and two from Vazhakkulam — and that number will hit 99. One person in Okkal recently returned from abroad.

A home for the destitute and the elderly in Thrikkakara, which had been declared a closed cluster, accounted for the biggest surge of 26 cases, taking the total number of cases to 29, including three nuns who tested positive on Wednesday. However, Thrikkakara municipal vice-chairman K.T. Eldho said that the total number of the infected in the home had touched 33, including nine nuns, when 61 samples were tested. “Samples of 90-odd inmates, including the bed-ridden and seriously ill, were being tested. The fact that nuns from a convent in Chunagamveli where several nuns were tested positive run the home imperilled the situation,” he said.

The Keezhmad cluster accounted for 11 cases, Choornikkara cluster nine cases, Alangad cluster six cases, Aluva cluster five cases, and Edathala cluster accounted for four cases. Fort Kochi accounted for five cases and Mattancherry three cases.

A sigh of relief

One silver lining, perhaps, was the fact that not a single case was reported from Chellanam, one of the prominent clusters in the district. The number of active cases in the district has now touched 992.

Route march held

Hours after curfew was imposed on the Aluva cluster, the Ernakulam Rural police held a route march there on Thursday. It was aimed at creating awareness about strict adherence to curfew norms.“Those found violating the norms will be strictly dealt with. People should realise the need to stay indoor, maintain physical distancing and wear masks,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).