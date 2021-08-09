933 new cases in capital

The district recorded 933 COVID-19 cases and 1,048 recoveries as the number of active cases fell to 10,384 on Sunday. The test positivity rate stood at 8.37% when 11,136 people were tested during the last 24 hours.

While 808 of the fresh cases were attributed to local transmission, the source of infection is unknown in 125 cases. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,335 with eight more recent deaths being attributed to the disease on the day.

The district administration has currently placed 33,408 people in quarantine.