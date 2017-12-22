Kerala

93 students awarded degrees at convocation

P.O.J. Lebba, MES general secretary, handing over the certificate to a student at the maiden convocation held at MES Mampad College, Mampad, on Thursday.

MES Mampad College, Mampad, on Thursday conducted its maiden convocation after it became an autonomous institution.

Fazal Gafoor, MES president, inaugurated the convocation.

P.O.J. Lebba, MES general secretary, presided.

Khader Mangad, former Vice Chancellor of Kannur University, delivered the convocation address.

Ninety-three students who completed their masters’ programmes in the current year were awarded degrees at the convocation. Dr. Lebba, Dr. Gafoor, and Dr. Mangad distributed the certificates.

P.H. Mohammed, chairman of MES Central Colleges Standing Committee, distributed the medals for excellence. Kadavanad Mohammed, managing committee member; O.P. Abdurahman, former Principal; and P.K. Babu, Principal, spoke.

