93 students awarded degrees at convocation

MES Mampad College, Mampad, on Thursday conducted its maiden convocation after it became an autonomous institution.

Fazal Gafoor, MES president, inaugurated the convocation.

P.O.J. Lebba, MES general secretary, presided.

Khader Mangad, former Vice Chancellor of Kannur University, delivered the convocation address.

Ninety-three students who completed their masters’ programmes in the current year were awarded degrees at the convocation. Dr. Lebba, Dr. Gafoor, and Dr. Mangad distributed the certificates.

P.H. Mohammed, chairman of MES Central Colleges Standing Committee, distributed the medals for excellence. Kadavanad Mohammed, managing committee member; O.P. Abdurahman, former Principal; and P.K. Babu, Principal, spoke.