93 new cases in Kottayam

Even as authorities are considering a strategy shift to contain the COVID-19 spread, the number of new cases continued to rise in the district with 93 persons testing positive for SARS-Cov-2 on Tuesday.
While 86 persons contracted the virus through contact, seven, who had landed from abroad, and two from other States also tested positive. Kottayam municipality led the tally of contact cases for the third consecutive day with 10 persons testing positive on the day.
49 recoveries
The cases are also going high at Chempu and Panachikkad panchayats, which reported eight cases each while Vechoor and Kurichy reported seven cases each. Meanwhile, 49 persons were discharged from various treatment centres.
Kottayam currently has 708 active cases and 9,377 persons under surveillance. In view of the rapid surge in cases, the health authorities are now looking to initiate reverse quarantine strategy for the vulnerable sections. As part of it, the district health wing has begun antigen testing at old-age homes in the district.
As many as 1,600 aged persons are estimated to have housed in nearly 75 old-age home in the district. Though around 300 of them were subjected to antigen tests so far, no positive case has been detected so far.
A total of 551 persons tested positive for the virus in the last seven days at a test positivity rate of 4.9%.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath