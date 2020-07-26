927 fresh cases added to State’s COVID-19 tally

Thiruvananthapuram

26 July 2020 20:49 IST

Two more deaths reported from Malappuram and Thrissur, 689 recoveries

The State on Sunday added another 927 new cases to its COVID-19 tally. With 689 recoveries, the total case burden now stands at 19,025 cases.

With two more deaths reported from Malappuram and Thrissur, the number of deaths has risen to 61.

The proportion of locally acquired infections continue to remain high with 760 out of the 927 new cases being reported from the community, with no epidemiological link found for 67 cases.

With several hospitals becoming disease transmission hubs, the number of health-care workers affected on Sunday was 16.

Having registered 9,300 recoveries so far, the number of active cases is 9,655.

Thiruvananthapuram continues to be the district with the highest number of cases, registering 175 cases, of which 172 are locally acquired infections. This includes eight health-care workers too. The district also has the highest number of patients undergoing treatment in hospitals with 2,788 cases

The proportion of locally acquired infection remained high in other districts also with 105 out of 107 cases reported in Kasaragod; 54 out of 91 in Pathanamthitta; 60 out of 74 in Kollam; and 60 out if 61 cases in Ernakulam being cases of locally occurring infections.

The cases reported in other districts on Sunday are Kozhikode (57), Malappuram (56), Kottayam (54), Idukki (48), Kannur (47), Alappuzha (46), Palakkad (42), Thrissur (41) and Wayanad (28).

The number of persons in quarantine now is 1,56,162, of whom 8,980 persons exhibiting COVID-like symptoms have been isolated in hospitals. The number of hospital admissions on Sunday was 1,277.

The State has tested 20,626 samples in the last 24 hours. So far, the State has tested 6,72,748 samples by various diagnostic modalities, of which the results of 7,492 samples are awaited.

Apart from this, as part of sentinel surveillance, 1,12,714 samples have also been tested.

On Sunday, 29 areas were newly designated as hotspots, while 15 areas were dropped from the current list. The number of hotspots now is 494.