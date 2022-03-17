922 new cases in State

Active case pool dips

Active case pool dips

Kerala logged 922 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, when 25,639 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool continues to diminish and there are 6,998 patients as on Thursday. A total of 1,329 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 9.6% of the active cases are currently hospitalised

Hospitalisations due to COVID-19 are declining steadily. On Thursday, the total number of patients in hospitals across the State was just 722. New hospital admissions on the day was 104.

On Thursday, the State declared seven deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the past 24 hours. The State also added 123 pending deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 67,138.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,24,988 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of 190 new cases, Kottayam 141, Thiruvananthapuram 112, Kozhikode 73, Thrissur 66, Kollam 62, Idukki 60, Malappuram 44, Pathanamthitta 43, Alappuzha 35, Palakkad 35, Kannur 25, Wayanad 29, and Kasaragod 7.