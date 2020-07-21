92 more test positive in Kozhikode

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district was the highest in recent days on Monday, when 92 people were tested positive for the virus.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, 41 of them got the infection through local transmission, 30 had returned from abroad, and 17 had come back from other States. The source of infection of four others is not known. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode is 435 at present.

Nadapuram (6), Villiappally (12), Vadakara muncipality (3), Puthuppady (3), Maniyoor (2), Changaroth (1), Chekkiad, Thooneri, Eramala (one each), and parts of Kozhikode Corporation (11) continue to report local transmission cases. The source of infection in cases reported from Valayam, Perumanna, Vadakara and Koyilandy municipalities is not known.

In Malappuram

Fifty persons, including two health workers, were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram on Monday. Fifteen of them were found to have got the infection through local transmission, and the source of 13 cases could not be located.

As many as 596 persons are currently under treatment in Malappuram, and 39,960 are quarantined.

All panchayats and municipalities in Ponnani taluk will set up first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) for COVID-19.

A video meeting convened by Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan decided to get ready to face any spike in cases, and to close all roads leading to Pattambi taluk. Mr. Sreeramakrishnan directed the district Disaster Management Authority to prepare the guidelines for Ponnani as the two-week lockdown would end on Thursday.

The meeting decided to give free ration for people living in the entire coastal area of Ponnani and also to finish the distribution of food kits for school children.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan, District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem, and several health and civic officials attended the meeting.

Several civic bodies across the district sent alerts to the people about potential local transmission of the virus.

The Gulf Market Association at Tirur decided to close the market at 6 p.m. from Tuesday onwards. People entering the market will be scanned for fever and their details registered. The entire market will remain closed on Friday.

In Palakkad

Forty-nine persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

Twenty-nine of them were found positive in rapid antigen tests and the remaining 20 had returned from abroad and other States. Ninety-three infected persons recovered in the district on Monday.

Nine of the new cases had returned from Saudi Arabia, one from the UAE, three from Tamil Nadu, one from Qatar, one from Karnataka, one from Kuwait, three from Hyderabad and one from Delhi.

Six people of Pattambi and Muthuthala, four persons of Nellaya, two each from Chalisseri, Kappur, Pattithara and Thrithala, and one each from Chalavara, Paruthoor, Koppam, Thirumittakkode, and Nagalasseri were found positive in the rapid tests.

The total number of infected persons currently under treatment in the district rose to 295 on Monday. Seven persons from Palakkad are being treated in other districts too.

In Wayanad

Twenty-six persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday. According to District Medical Officer R. Renuka, seven of the newly infected persons are contacts of patients and 19 came from outside the State.

Of the 295 cases recorded in Wayanad so far, 109 persons have been cured. As many as 3,193 persons are in quarantine.

In Kannur

In Kannur district, 48 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Of them, 15 contracted the disease through local transmission, four persons came from abroad and 29 from other States.

Three people who were under COVID-19 treatment were discharged from hospitals.

One resident each of Pinarayi, Kunnothparambu, Kolayad and Koothuparamba, two residents of Kottayam Malabar and nine from Kathirur were among those infected through local contact.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district rose to 927, while 536 people have been discharged after treatment.

There are 17,736 people under observation in the district.

In Kasaragod

The district recorded 28 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Among the patients, 11 contracted the disease through local transmission, and the source has not been traced in five cases.

Eight persons who tested positive arrived from abroad, while nine came from other States, according to District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas.

The patients who have been infected through local contact include a 40-year-old from Meenja panchayat, a 34-year-old from Karaduka panchayat, a 47-year-old from Thrikkarippur panchayat, a 31-year-old from Mangalpady panchayat, a four-year-old from Kumbala panchayat, a 48-year-old and a 47-year-old and his 38-year-old wife from Kasaragod municipality, a 56-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son from Panathadi panchayat and a one-year-old from Mogralputhur panchayat.

Eleven people who tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 after treatment were discharged from hospitals on Monday. There are 5,185 people under observation in the district.

In Thrissur

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Thrissur on Monday. Of them, 18 persons have been infected through contact.

Seven BSF jawans were tested positive in the district on Monday. There were five cases reported from Irinjalakuda. A Kudumbashree worker has been infected too. Seven persons contracted the disease from Pattambi market.

As many as 302 people are undergoing COVID-19 treatment in the district at present, while 13,515 are under observation.

With 67 people testing positive at the Pattambi fish market, a high alert has been sounded in Kunnamkulam area. The operation of fish markets, sale of fish in public places and fish vending in vehicles and cycles have been banned at Kadavallur, Kattakambal, Kadangode, Choondal and Erumappetty panchayats.

Two fish vendors were tested positive at Chalissery and Kadavallur. Thirty fish vendors at Kadavallur and nine at Kattakambal are under observation.

The District Collector on Monday declared the following areas in the district as containment zones: Choondal (Wards 4 and 14); Mattathur (Wards 10,11 and 12); Erumappetty (Ward 9 ); Porkkulam (Ward 3); Chelakkara (Ward 17); Alagappa Nagar (Ward 7); Puthenchira (Ward 6); Kadavallur (Wards 12 and 13) ; Varandarappilly (Ward 9); Desamangalam (Wards 11,13,14 and 15); Varavur (Wards 8 and 9); Mala (Ward 16) and Thrissur Corporation (Division 36).

(With inputs from Malappuram, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod and Thrissur bureaus)