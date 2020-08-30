92 fresh cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

30 August 2020 20:07 IST

The district reported 92 COVID-19 cases and 258 recoveries on Sunday.

The new cases include 87 patients who acquired the virus through local transmission, three persons who came from other States, and one from abroad. Besides, the source of the infection of an Alappuzha native is untraceable.

Advertising

Advertising

The COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Alappuzha municipality with 15 out of the total 87 contact cases recorded from the municipal area. While Thumpoly ward registered five cases, rest 10 were reported from other parts of the municipality. Thumpoly, a large COVID-19 cluster, so far reported more than 300 COVID-19 cases.

Rest of the contact cases were from Purakkad (10), Ambalappuzha (9), Punnapra South (8), Thrikkunnapuzha (5), Kayamkulam (4), Karthikappally (4), Pallippad (4), two cases each from Arattuppuzha, Chingoli, Chengannur, Cherthala South, Keerikkad and Krishnapuram and one case each from Vandanam, Muhamma, Panavally, Aryad, Chettikkad, Mulakuzha, Cheppad, Mavelikara, Veeyapuram, Chunakkara, Thalavady, Varanam, Kallissery, Karuvatta, Haripad and Chembupuram.

The district so far logged 5,635 COVID-19 cases. While 3,537 people made a full recovery, 15 succumbed to the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,083.

District Collector A. Alexander on Sunday visited a COVID-19 First-Line Treatment Centre (FLTC) set up by Aroor grama panchayat at Chandiroor. Mr. Alexander directed officials concerned to increase the number of beds at the FLTC to 150 from the present 80.