₹9.16 crore sanctioned for construction of outer bunds in Kuttanad

December 18, 2022 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Tenders have been finalised for the construction of outer bunds of various paddy polders in Kuttanad, Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, has said.

In a statement issued here, the Kuttanad MLA said the outer bunds would be built at a cost of ₹9.16 crore.

Mr. Thomas said that construction of outer bunds with an outlay of ₹92 crore was ongoing in the region.

“As many as 49 paddy polders will get new outer bunds. Of these, the construction of 17 outer bunds has been completed. Rest are in the final stages of completion. The ₹9.16 crore tender to upgrade outer bunds is outside of this. The aim is to secure all paddy polders in Kuttanad with outer bunds,” Mr. Thomas said.

He said that a detailed project report of various works worth ₹100 crore had been submitted to the government. The process of getting administrative sanction for ₹40 crore of works is progressing, he said.