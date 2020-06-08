91 more test positive in State

Thiruvananthapuram

08 June 2020 23:33 IST

Returnee from the Maldives succumbs to COVID-19

Ninety-one more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Monday.

As has been the trend since the past one month, all but three of these cases are imported cases of infection, brought in by people coming into the State from abroad and other States.

Three persons, including two health workers in Thrissur, are believed to have contracted the infection through local transmission.

Advertising

Advertising

Death in Thrissur

Kerala also reported one death, with a 41-year-old male who had returned to the State from the Maldives, succumbing to the disease at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur.

An official release issued by the Health Department said he had severe co-morbidities, including renal disease and respiratory distress. He was on haemodialysis following total renal shut down and was on ventilator.

Unconfirmed case

The State’s total COVID-19 death toll now stands at 16. Though the death of an 87-year-old at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, on Sunday night is attributed to COVID-19, the Health Department is yet to include it in official figures and is reconfirming the fact.

1,174 active cases

The State also reported 11 recoveries on Monday. The active COVID-19 cases in the State now stand at 1,174. So far, 814 people have recovered from the disease.

Nearly two lakh people in the State are under the State’s COVID-19 surveillance and quarantine network at their own homes or State quarantine facilities. Only 1,771 have been isolated in hospitals.

Apart from the 85,676 routine samples tested so far, another 22,357 samples have been additionally tested as part of sentinel surveillance. The number of hotspots in the State went up to 150 on Monday, with six more regions in Palakkad and Malappuram newly entering the list.