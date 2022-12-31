90th Sivagiri pilgrimage: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls for strong resistance against social evils

December 31, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Evil practices that Sree Narayana Guru strove to put an end to are attempting a comeback in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday, calling for strong public resistance against such regressive tendencies.

The mind-numbing human sacrifice in Elanthoor is the latest instance of this attempted resurgence, the Chief Minister said. He inaugurated a pilgrim conference held in connection with the 90th annual pilgrimage at the Sivagiri Madhom.

Such incidents, Mr. Vijayan said, reflect a gradual weakening of the social consciousness in the State. He reiterated the government’s intention to draft a legislation banning superstitious practices.

‘’Social awareness yoked to rational thought is the hallmark of Kerala society. Forces of darkness have, for long, attempted to pull the State backwards. We should resist it strongly by upholding the renaissance spirit which has not wholly died out,’‘ he said. Narayana Guru’s fight to end superstition and regressive social customs are relevant and inspiring for present-day Kerala. The struggles for universal access to roads and temples were made possible by his interventions at a particular juncture, the Chief Minister said.

’YELLOW AND NOT SAFFRON’’

Mr. Vijayan drew attention to Narayana Guru’s choice of yellow over saffron for the Sivagiri pilgrim. The Guru reasoned that white cloth is for the family man, saffron for the ascetic and black for the Sabarimala pilgrim, he said.

The Sivagiri pilgrimage, the Chief Minister said, should not deteriorate into a mere ritual or a celebration. It attains its object through a deep understanding of the Guru’s message and its adoption in daily life, he said. ‘‘He was also particular that the pilgrims eschew extravagance,’‘ he said.

The Chief Minister sharply criticised a section of the media for publishing advertisements promoting superstitious beliefs in the people. This, he said, spawns a dangerous situation.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a multi-storeyed block for the Sivagiri High School established by Narayana Guru.

Minister for Cooperation V. N. Vasavan, Adoor Prakash MP, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, Swami Sachidananda, president, Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust; general secretary Swami Shubhagananda and treasurer Swami Saradananda were among those present.