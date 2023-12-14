ADVERTISEMENT

90th birth anniversary of Sugathakumari to be observed next year

December 14, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of prominent personalities in the socio-cultural sphere held here on Wednesday decided to organise elaborate year- long programmes to mark the 90th birth anniversary (Navathi) of writer and environmental activist Sugathakumari.

The meeting proposed a postal stamp in memory of Sugathakumari, the establishment of a Sugathakumari chair in the University of Kerala and renaming of the Cotton Hill school as Sugathakumari memorial school. It also mooted a Sugathakumari centre in the Texas University, USA.

A 50- member Navathi celebration committee with Major Archbishop Cardinal Baselios Cleemis of the Syro Malankara catholic church, Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi of the Santhigiri Ashram and Palayam Imam V.P. Suhaib Moulavi as patrons and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kummanam Rajasekharan as chairman has been constituted.

The meeting decided to organise memorial meetings on December 23, to mark the death anniversary of Sugathakumari. A tree planting drive involving students, poetry recital, painting and elocution contests will also be held.

