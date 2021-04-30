909 test positive in Wayanad district

KALPETTA

30 April 2021 00:29 IST

Tribal hostels to turn into FLTCs

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic continued to rage in Wayanad district with 909 people, including 10 health workers, testing positive for the disease on Thursday.

Of the fresh cases, 898 patients were infected through local contact and 11 persons had arrived from other States. With 305 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 7,929 active cases, besides 23,731 others under observation.

Meanwhile, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said that the district health department had on Thursday received 10,000 doses of Covishield vaccine. It would be administered to those who had already registered for it through 35 centres in the district from Friday, Dr. Renuka said.

Advertising

Advertising