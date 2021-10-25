909 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 October 2021 20:31 IST

1,081 recover, test positivity rate at 14%

The district recorded 909 COVID-19 cases and 1,081 recoveries as the active caseload stood at 9,209 on Monday. A test positivity rate of 14% was recorded on the day.

As many as 45,589 people have been placed in quarantine in the district. The death toll stood at 4,878.

Advertising

Advertising

District Collector Navjot Khosa has announced special intensified restrictions in eight local body wards that have recorded weekly infection population ratios (WIPR) of above 10. These include ward 23 of Attingal Municipality, ward 10 of Edava grama panchayat, ward 7 of Manamboor grama panchayat, ward 3 of Panavoor grama panchayat, ward 3 of Pullampara grama panchayat, ward 12 of Uzhamalakkal grama panchayat, ward 2 of Vellanad grama panchayat, and ward 13 of Vithura grama panchayat.

New containment zones have been declared in Chathanpara and Kanjirathil wards of Manamboor grama panchayat. Devi East Residents Association and Devi Nagar Residents Association in Palkulangara ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, and Vettinad area in Vembayam grama panchayat have been declared micro-containment zones.

Thekkupara Paruthi area in Amboori grama panchayat and the area comprising Nada and Palottukonam in Veeranakavu of Poovachal grama panchayat have been excluded from the list of micro-containment zones.