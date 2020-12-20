905 cases in Kottayam

878 people get the disease through local transmission

Raising concerns of a major COVID -19 outbreak in Kottayam, as many as 905 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Sunday - the highest number of cases reported by the district on a single day.

Of the fresh cases, 878 people including a health worker contracted the disease through local contact. The fresh cases also included 74 children and 135 people aged above 60.

With 267 cases, Pala municipality recorded the highest single day spike by any local body in the district so far. ,

Pathanamthitta

As many as 360 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Sunday

Of the fresh cases, 340 people contracted the virus through local contact