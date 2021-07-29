90.25% students clear Plus Two exams in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

29 July 2021 00:04 IST

5,382 candidates secure ‘A’ plus in all subjects

Kozhikode district registered a pass percentage of 90.25% when the results of Plus Two board exams were released on Wednesday. The district improved its performance from last year’s pass percentage of 86.22.

Of the 38,188 students who had written the exam, 34,464 cleared it. As many as 5,382 students got ‘A’ plus in all subjects. Last year, only 1,991 had this distinction. The number of those who scored full marks is also higher this time.

Government Regional Fisheries Technical High School for Boys, Madappally, registered a pass percentage of 98.28. Of the 116 students who wrote the exam, 114 cleared it. As many as 135 of the 136 students became eligible for higher studies at Rahmaniya Vocational Higher Secondary School for Handicapped, and the pass percentage is 99.26.

Advertising

Advertising

Government Regional Fisheries Technical High School and Vocational Higher Secondary School, Beypore, recorded the lowest pass percentage of 44.23. K. Kunhirama Kurup Memorial Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Orkatteri, recorded a pass percentage of 45.59.

Of the 70 students who wrote the THSLC exam, 62 cleared it, registering a pass percentage of 88.57%. Two students got ‘A’ plus in all subjects. Of the 6,025 students who wrote in the open school category, 3,485 cleared the exam. The pass percentage is 57.84. Ninety-four students got ‘A’ plus in all subjects.

Wayanad

The number of students who secured A+ in all subjects in the higher secondary examination rose to 910 from 453 last year.

The district is in the 11th position in pass percentage (83.23%). It was in 10th position (85.1%) last year.

As many 9,598 students from 60 schools registered for the examination, and 9,465 appeared, of whom 7,878 qualified for higher studies.

MGM Higher Secondary School at Ambukutty and Ambedkar Memorial Model Residential Higher Secondary School at Nallurnadu recorded 100% results. As many as 16 students scored 100% marks. In the open school section, the district achieved 52.89% pass.

Malappuram

Malappuram district registered 89.44% pass in the higher secondary examination. Last year, the pass percentage was 85.84. When 57,629 students appeared for the examination, 51,543 qualified for higher studies. As many as 6,707 of them secured A-plus in all subjects.

Malappuram has the largest number of full A-plus winners in the State. “The Vijayabheri scheme implemented by the district panchayat has had its results,” said T. Salim, district coordinator of Vijayabheri.

The district panchayat began making effective interventions at the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary level in recent years. Special handbooks titled Focus 21 were supplied to schools to help students in key subjects.

District panchayat president M.K. Rafeekha, vice president Ismail Moothedam, education standing committee chairperson Naseeba Azeez, and Mr. Salim congratulated teachers, parents, and education officials on the district’s success.