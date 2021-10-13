902 COVID cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 October 2021 00:39 IST

The district’s COVID-19 test positivity rate fell to 8.5% when 902 fresh cases and 1,211 recoveries were recorded on Tuesday.

The active caseload stood at 11,500, a pressnote issued here said.

As many as 51,585 people are currently in quarantine in the district. The death toll stood at 4,062, according to official statistics.

Anand Nilayam Orphanage and nearby areas in Kuriathy ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation have been designated a micro-containment zone.