900 new cases in Thrissur

880 get infected through contact

Thrissur reported 900 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the highest in the State on the day. The district also registered 1,032 recoveries.

There are 9,763 active cases in the district and 90 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts.

So far, 44,017 positive cases have been identified in Thrissur and 33,911 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 880 people, including seven health workers, contracted COVID-19 through local transmission.

Of them 133 people are above the age of 60 years and 63 are below the age of 10.

In all, 6,316 patients are under home observation, sources said.

Of the 1,128 patients who started treatment for COVID-19 on Thursday, 340 people were admitted to various hospitals and COVID-19 treatment centres. Rest are under home observation. As many as 6,045 samples were collected for the test on Thursday.

372 in Palakkad

As many as 372 people tested positive for COVID in Palakkad district on Thursday. District officials said that the declining trend in the number of new cases was a positive sign in the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

When 193 people contracted the virus through direct local contacts, there were 166 cases whose source of infection could not be identified.

As many as 10 cases came from across the district border.

There were 324 recoveries in Palakkad on Thursday, officials said.