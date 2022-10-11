900-litre spirit seized at Kozhinjampara

Excise team with the spirit seized from Kozhinjampara in Palakkad district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An Excise team seized 900 litres of spirit from a coconut plantation at Ambittampathy, Kozhinjampara, in the district on Tuesday.

The spirit in 25 cans was found hidden in a large pit and behind a cowshed. The spirit was found to have been stored for mixing with toddy.

The Excise team arrested Prabhu, a Tamilian who was in charge of the plantation. He reportedly admitted that the spirit belonged to Kannan, a CPI(M) local leader from Ottakkada. Prabhu reportedly told the Excise team that he was given ₹250 for storing a can. He also said that Kannan’s worker Biju used to carry the spirit from the plantation as per the requirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

When 13 cans were found in a large pit covered with coconut fronds, 12 cans were found hidden behind a cowshed. The Excise team raided the plantation after watching the spirit movement for a few days.

The Excise team stepped up its surveillance recently following reports that toddy generating from Chittur was widely being adulterated with spirit. Sources said spurious toddy was being supplied in Sasthamkotta, Perumbavoor and Mavelikkara regions as well.

Manoj Kumar, Excise intelligence inspector from Thrissur, led the raid.

District Congress Committee vice president Sumesh Achuthan said that though Kannan was exposed, those controlling him and the spirit lobby should be brought to book.

Mr. Achuthan said that Chittur region had turned into a corridor of illegal spirit flow into Kerala from Tamil Nadu. He alleged that spirit from other States was brought and stored with the connivance of the CPI(M) leadership.

He also alleged that the CPI(M) was using the money it gained through spirit and other illegal activities for supporting criminal gangs in Chittur.